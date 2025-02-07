Is personal loan prepayment a good idea? Here’s what you need to consider

Personal loans are opted for by those who want funds for diverse needs without the need for collateral. While getting a personal loan, borrowers mostly look for interest rates, EMI payments, and the tenure of the loan to estimate how it would impact their finances. Keeping these points in mind helps the borrowers fulfil one of the most significant responsibilities, which is paying the loan on time.
In order to save interest costs and EMI payments over time, some borrowers prefer to pay their loan amount before the due date.
When you pay off your part or the entire loan amount early or before the due date, it is called loan pre-payment. However, some banks may levy a prepayment fee over clearing your dues early. This fee is mentioned in the loan agreement.
Paying the loans before due dates will help save interest costs and lower EMIs; however, this is not always a good idea.
|Bank
|Pre-payment charges
|Foreclosure charges
|State Bank of India
For SBI Xpress Credit, 3% fees on prepaid amounts.
For the SBI Pension Loan, there is a 3% fee on the prepaid amount.
|Nil
|HDFC Bank
A 4% fee on the principal outstanding amount for up to 24 months.
A 3% fee on the principal outstanding amount for 24 to 36 months.
A 2% fee on the principal outstanding amount after 36 months.
A 4% fee on the principal outstanding amount for up to 24 months.
A 3% fee on the principal outstanding amount for 24 to 36 months.
A 2% fee on the principal outstanding amount after 36 months.
|ICICI Bank
A 3% fee on the outstanding principal amount.
No fees after the payment of 12 EMIs.
A 3% fee on the outstanding principal amount.
No fees after the payment of 12 EMIs.
|Axis Bank
|No charges after 12 months for loans above ₹10 lakh.
|No charges after 12 months for loans above ₹10 lakh.
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|For the loans disbursed after February 1, 2020, partial prepayment is permitted for around 20% every year, after a lock-in period of 12 months
A 4% charge of principal outstanding along with GST for 1 to 3 years.
A 2% charge of principal outstanding and GST after 3 years.
(Source: Paisabazaar)
In conclusion, prepayment of a loan may seem like a suitable option to save some money on your loan. However, before choosing this option, check your loan agreement for prepayment charges and repay the loan early only if you are able to save some money on your loan.
(Note: Personal loan interest rates and other provisions keep changing with time. Readers are advised to check the relevant bank's official website for the latest updates.)