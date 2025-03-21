Is pre-closing your personal loan a smart move? Pros and cons explained

Pre-closing a personal loan from any bank is a good financial decision, but one must be cautious while doing so by keeping certain important points in mind. Firstly, a personal loan is a very risky line of credit that borrowers avail.
This is risky because it comes with the potential of higher repayment terms, interest rates and EMIs. That is why borrowers need to carefully consider all the associated intricacies of the loans they aspire to avail before availing them. Similar goes with the pre-closing of a personal loan. Here's what borrowers need to clearly understand about the pros and cons of this option:
Pre-closure of a personal loan simply means repayment of the entire loan amount before the due date. It is an excellent option for individuals with surplus funds and wish to settle the debt early.
Pre-closure also avoids huge interest outgo, as interest continues to accumulate with the lapse of time. It can even provide a boost to an individual's credit rating and credit score by settling outstanding loans, thus increasing borrowing capacity in the future.
Note: For the exact details on pre-closure charges consider reaching out to your respective financial institution. The charges discussed here are for illustrative purposes.
The RBI's new guidelines
The Reserve Bank of India has released new guidelines for erasing prepayment charges on floating-rate loans on February 21, 2025. If it is implemented, the same may bring additional convenience of borrowing to the borrowers and relief from monetary troubles of prepaying ahead.
RBI has invited public and stakeholder comments on the draft until today i.e., March 21, 2025. After that, the central bank will take a final call on this concept. Therefore, pre-closing a personal loan is great but has to be balanced against costs and an individual's net financial situation.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)