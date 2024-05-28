Is prepaying your home loan the best choice? Here's how to decide
Home loan prepayment is a crucial decision for many. Making prepayments at different times can have a significant impact on reducing total interest and loan tenure. The earlier the prepayment is made, the greater the savings.
Home loan prepayment is a sensitive topic. Most people would love to be loan-free soon. And hence, they often resort to prepaying. But there are also others who believe that given the tax benefits on offer (under the old tax regime), there is a case to not prepay home loans.