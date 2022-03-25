Thousands of investors have opened Retail Direct Gilt (RDG) accounts, a one-stop solution provided to small individual investors by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to buy and sell government securities such as Treasury Bills (T-Bills), government dated securities (G-sec) and state development loans (SDLs).

RBI had in November received 32,000 registrations from retail investors within a week of the launch of the RBI Retail Direct (RD) scheme. Compared to this, there are more than 12.60 crore mutual fund accounts or folios registered with asset management companies.

The number of RDG accounts, albeit small, hints at a strong interest among retail investors for government bonds, which has traditionally been dominated by institutional investors.

How the scheme works

Opening an RDG account, which is free of cost, allows individuals to buy government securities directly in the primary market (auctions) as well as buy or sell in the secondary market.

“These securities from the central and state governments tend to have high prices often running into lakhs of rupees, but the platform gives retail investors easy access at relatively lower costs. G-secs and SDLs have the highest credit ratings," said Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer, BankBazaar, an online marketplace for financial products. An investor can buy securities for as little as ₹10,000 and up to a maximum ₹2 crore.

There are two ways to buy securities through the retail direct platform. The first is by placing a bid in the primary auctions. The bids are non-competitive only, meaning investors can only enter the number of securities and not the price. The second way is by placing a buy quote in the secondary market section. Investors can also sell securities by placing an offer (sell) order in the secondary market section.

Taxation of government bonds

Tax on income from government bonds is levied in two ways. The first is on capital gains from the selling of bonds before the maturity date and the second is on the interest earned. On gains arising out of selling listed government securities before maturity, short-term capital gains (STCG) tax is applied till one year and long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax is levied after one year.

STCG is taxed as per the individual’s income tax slab rate, while LTCG on government bonds are taxed at the rate of 10% (without indexation benefit) and interest income from bonds is taxable as per the investor’s slab.

Pros and cons

Experts opine the RBI RD bond scheme is a good initiative as it can provide a retail investor an option to get exposure to government bonds.

The yield today on the benchmark 10-year government bond is around 6.80%. Compared with this, government-run small savings schemes currently offer interest in the range of 4-7.6%. However, there’s a catch. “With small savings, there is usually lock-ins of upwards of three years, which is not the case with tradable securities such as bonds," said Shetty.

A key concern, however, with government securities is liquidity in the secondary market. “The benchmark security today is widely traded. But tomorrow, after one year, when it ceases to be the benchmark, the trade may reduce to zero. It would not be possible for an investor to exit the position," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

As per Sabnavis, there are around 92-100 securities, which are listed in terms of all the borrowings of the government, out of which only four or five have active trading, and another 15 or so are traded off and on.

Financial advisors also suggest retail investors to stay away from the RBI RD bond scheme. “While the scheme can increase participation in government securities, it is not as simple and seamless as equities," said Harshad Chetanwala, a Sebi-registered investment adviser (RIA) and co-founder of MyWealthGrowth.

Investors should keep in mind that while investing in G-secs doesn’t carry credit risk, there is always a high interest rate risk as these are long-term debt instruments. “For example, if you hold a long-term bond with an interest rate of 7% and if the interest rate goes up to 8%, the value of your bond will reduce. The longer the duration of the bond, the higher is the impact on the bond price," he said.

What should investors do?

Experts say that small investors would be better off with debt funds, as they are managed by experienced fund managers. Further, on a three-year basis, gilt mutual funds that predominantly invest in government securities have delivered an average return of 7.31%, which is higher than the benchmark government bond.

