Is India's real estate sector witnessing unprecedented growth among wealthy Indians and NRIs?
The luxury real estate sector in India, particularly in destinations like Goa, is booming due to rising demand from affluent millennials and NRIs seeking spacious, amenity-rich properties offering lifestyle enhancements and long-term investment potential.
According to JLL’s recent report, India's residential sector is expected to reach 290,000 to 300,000 units of sales due to robust demand and quality launches. The mid-segment price category has dominated sales, while the premium segment has seen a 22% increase. Luxury segment sales have also seen an 83% increase, with developers launching projects to cater to the demand trend. India's luxury real estate sector is experiencing a growing demand due to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements.