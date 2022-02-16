Is release deed for immovable property a valid document?

In India, registration of a Will is not mandatory, and unregistered Wills are perfectly valid. Therefore, any property forming part of the Will would be bequeathed in favour of the legatee mentioned therein without the requirement of registering the instrument. Depending on circumstances, after the demise of the testator, you may be required to obtain probate (i.e. if the immovable property is located in Mumbai, Kolkata, or Chennai; or if the Will is executed in Mumbai, Kolkata, or Chennai). If no probate is compulsorily applicable, a succession certificate may also suffice, depending on the local district rules in question. Subsequently, the property records can be mutated. Please speak to your attorney and check if probate would be applicable in your case.