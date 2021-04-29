Is SBI MF’s Nifty Next 50 Index Fund a good bet?

“SBI’s new fund is not new in the market as other mutual fund houses already have such plans. But the Nifty Next 50 Fund is a very promising index as it has performed well in the past. SBI MF is now filling the gap in its portfolio by launching this fund. These are good index funds, which the people should be holding," said Srikanth Meenakshi, co-founder, PrimeInvestor, a mutual fund research portal.