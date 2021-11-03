NEW DELHI: One of the most heated debates in the investment world today is whether active funds outperform their benchmarks consistently enough to justify the fees they charge their investors. According to a study by Union AMC, except for the large-cap category, the majority of the schemes have outperformed their benchmarks. Moreover, the extent of category outperformance is higher over longer time periods.

Active funds attempt to beat their benchmarks, by taking active risk. This, however, can lead to better or worse performance compared with the benchmarks.

On the other hand, passive funds try to replicate the performance of the benchmark. One key drawback of this strategy is that it can never beat the benchmark.

View Full Image Source: Union AMC

As per the asset management company, majority of the schemes have been unable to beat the benchmark because out of more than 250 trading days in a typical year, most public studies look at the performance as on a single-date; say as on 31 December or 31 March.

Hence, the fund house believes that most studies only analyze the outcomes for less than 0.4% of the total possible outcomes in any given year.

Vinay Paharia, chief investment officer (CIO), Union AMC, says, “Prevalent ‘single date’ snapshot performance analysis indicates that active funds do not outperform their benchmark. However, this type of analysis does not give the complete and reliable insight into portfolio performance as it ignores the performance throughout the year and is easily biased by abnormal events on that particular day."

The fund house believes that one shortcoming of single-date performance analysis is the influence of outlier event. The performance could be impacted by abnormal events, like the covid-19 led crash in March 2020 or the ensuing rally till September 2021.

The other key shortcoming is incomplete analysis. Because investors can invest on any day of the year, this “single-date" analysis does not explain how the funds have performed throughout the previous years.

Paharia believes that rolling return analysis eliminates these biases and provides a more reliable insight in appraising fund performance.

“Rolling return analysis reveals that on an average, active funds in India have indeed outperformed their respective benchmarks," he said.

View Full Image Source Union AMC

In the analysis done by Union AMC, they calculated the returns of all the funds in a category on a daily rolling basis.

This means that calculated returns for periods ending 1 January 2012, then 2 January 2012, then 3 January 2012, and so on. Then the fund house checked how many funds in that category have outperformed the relevant benchmark on each date.

An average was taken across time periods to ascertain outperformance in a category. This exercise was conducted for certain categories such as large-cap, flexi-cap, equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS), large and mid-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, focused and value fund category.

The study showed that except for the large-cap category, majority of the schemes outperformed their benchmarks. Moreover, the extent of category outperformance is higher over longer time periods.

“Even in the large cap category, around 44% to 49% of the schemes have beaten the benchmark across time periods. However, majority of the schemes under the large-cap category have been unable to beat the benchmark," Paharia said.

