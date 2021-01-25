Is switching your savings account a real no-brainer?

The banking system is shifting faster than ever before to an online-centric mode, making access to local bank branches less consequential and the ability to switch banks far easier. Mint unravels the pros and cons of switching your savings account for higher rates.

Why do rates on savings account vary?

Some banks, particularly, new ones, who want to increase their customer base quickly, offer higher savings account interest rates as a strategy. The smaller banks follow this even if they can raise cheaper funds from the bond market, because customers who come in through this route can be subsequently sold other products such as mutual funds, credit cards, or insurance policies. This strategy has been deployed in the past, particularly after demonetization, when interest rates dropped across the banking system. However, older and larger banks do not have as much of a need to broaden their customer base.

What are the benefits of shifting accounts?

Higher interest rates can help you earn higher returns on your savings, without locking in your money for a long time or buying risky market-linked products. This helps you deal with inflation, which erodes the value of your savings over time. The savings account interest rate is also tax deductible up to ₹10,000 per annum under Section 80 TTA of the Income Tax Act, 1961. For senior citizens, the interest deduction is higher at ₹50,000. Some banks also offer other benefits with a savings account such as insurance or a debit card with reward points or access to airport lounges.

What are the pitfalls of switching your account?

Banks can reduce interest rates on savings accounts at a moment’s notice. Unlike a fixed deposit, you cannot lock in a specific interest rate in case of a savings account. Auto debits or income tax refunds will also have to be shifted to the new account. Any benefit, in terms of, easier credit that flow from your existing relationship with your bank may be lost.

How safe is your money with a bank?

In 2019, Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank collapsed, while 2020 saw a crisis in Yes Bank; though those who had accounts in the latter did not suffer any loss because of a bailout by the SBI. In addition, accounts with up to ₹5,00,000 balance are secured under govt’s deposit insurance scheme. However, you should do your own research on the financial health of the bank in question. Focus on metrics such as non-performing assets ratio or consider restricting yourself to scheduled commercial banks only.

Are there substitutes for savings account?

Debt MFs are one way of getting a higher return on your fixed income investments, albeit with a much higher risk level. Capital gains in such funds, held for longer than three years, are treated as long term capital gains. LTCG on debt funds is 20% along with the benefit of indexation. Alternately, there are small savings products guaranteed by the Centre such as national savings certificates (NSCs) and the senior citizens’ savings scheme (SCSS) for senior citizens. However, NSCs and SCSS have lock-in periods of five years.





