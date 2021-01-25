Is switching your savings account a real no-brainer?

Some banks, particularly, new ones, who want to increase their customer base quickly, offer higher savings account interest rates as a strategy. The smaller banks follow this even if they can raise cheaper funds from the bond market, because customers who come in through this route can be subsequently sold other products such as mutual funds, credit cards, or insurance policies. This strategy has been deployed in the past, particularly after demonetization, when interest rates dropped across the banking system. However, older and larger banks do not have as much of a need to broaden their customer base.