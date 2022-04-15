Is TAN number required before registry of purchase of an NRI property?

Since you are buying a property from a non-resident you are required to have a TAN number but only at the time of making payment of the tax deducted to the credit of the central government and not when you execute and register the agreement. The tax so deducted from payment made to a non-resident is required to be deposited to the credit of the central government by 7th of the next month in which the tax is deducted. In case tax is deducted during the month of March, you can deposit the same by 30th April. The tax is required to be deducted if any advance payment is made to the non-resident seller else the same can be deducted at the time of execution of the sale deed on the full consideration even if full payment is not being made at the time of execution of the sale agreement.

