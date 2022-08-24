Is target maturity fund same as FMP?2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 12:30 AM IST
- These funds are considered to be better placed to manage volatility in the bond market through a buy-and-hold strategy
Listen to this article
When investing in debt mutual funds, it is better to match your investment horizon with the average maturity of the fund. By selecting a fund that has a maturity close to your investment horizon, you can lower the impact of volatility of bond price movements at the time of redemption.