Is target maturity fund same as FMP?

Target maturity fund and fixed maturity plan (FMP) categories in the debt mutual funds have fixed maturities. That is, these funds invest in debt instruments maturing in line with the tenure of the scheme. For example, if the fund has set a fixed maturity of 5 years, it would buy 5-year debt papers in the first year, instruments maturing in 4 years in the second year and so on. Accordingly, the average maturity of the fund comes down with each passing year. Take for instance Bharat Bond ETF - April 2030, which invests in the Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2030, maturing in April 2030. The average maturity of the fund as of April 2022 would be 8 years. In April 2023, the average maturity comes down to seven years and so on.