Is tax-free income really tax-free for investors?3 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Higher tax-free income can lead to increased scrutiny by income tax authorities
Higher tax-free income can lead to increased scrutiny by income tax authorities
The word ‘tax-free’ by itself sounds so alluring and when succeeded by another magical word, ‘income’, it becomes all the more tempting for investors. ‘Tax’ plays a very critical role in one’s investment decisions as it is the post-tax return, and not just the return simplicitor, which determines the real and actual return on one’s investments.