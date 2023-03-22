Is tax-free income really tax-free for investors?

If selected for scrutiny in tax assessment, the tax officer may disallow 1% of the total value of investments of ₹1 crore of Mr. X, amounting to ₹1 lakh, by invoking section 14A read with Rule 8D. Here it is important to note that correct application of Rule 8D mandates that disallowance of 1% has to be made only in respect of investments yielding any tax-free income and not the entire investments. So, in this case, the disallowance should have been restricted to 1% of investments of ₹10 lakh in tax free bonds, i.e., ₹10,000. However, ground-level experience shows that in a majority of such cases, the income tax officers are blanketly considering the entire value of investments of the taxpayers, for the purpose of making additions, and not the investments yielding only tax-free income.

