Is TCS applicable if NRIs transfer the proceeds of property sale?

NRIs are allowed to remit upto $1 million in a financial year from the balance held in their NRO (non-resident ordinary) account or from the sale proceeds of a property held in India. These sales proceeds must first be credited to their NRO account in India. Any tax due on such sale should have been duly paid by the NRI in India. In case of an NRI, TCS is not applicable for money remitted to foreign accounts from an NRO account.

