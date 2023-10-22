Is TDS certificate required for property sale?
If the buyer has paid advance tax, TDS certificate is not required. However, this is non-compliance from the buyer side.
I recently sold a property owned jointly by my mother-in-law, my wife and me. The property was purchased with a loan taken in my name although the sale deed did not mention any proportion of our shares in the property. The buyer paid the sale amount in three equal parts to each of us and also paid tax deducted at source (TDS) of the three sellers. Is the challan or tax receipt given by the buyer proof of the advance tax paid? Is TDS certificate (Form 16B) required? To calculate long term capital gains (LTCG), can I include money spent on interiors and other work as cost of improvement? Also, what constitutes the cost of transfer?