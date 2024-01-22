Is TDS necessary on advance paid to NRIs?
TDS is applicable on any payments made to NRIs which consist of amounts chargeable to tax under the income tax law
When non-resident Indians (NRI) sell their property in India, is it necessary for the buyer to apply TDS (tax deducted at source) even on token amount paid at the time of signing the purchase agreement or is TDS mandatory only at the time of making the full and final payment when signing the sale deed?
—Name withheld on request
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message