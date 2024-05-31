Is the 18x15x12 formula the secret to smart investing for your child?
When preparing for your child's future, the 18x15x12 formula can be a useful starting point. However, you should be aware of its drawbacks and possible risks before depending on it to make them a billionaire by the time they turn 18.
A recent article about becoming a “Crorepati" by simply investing in the Public Provident Fund (PPF) has caught many people’s attention. The catch is “The investor must be willing to stay invested for 30 years". In a country, where there are more Dream11 subscribers than mutual fund investors, the proclivity to earn money quickly is palpable.