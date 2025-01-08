Shopping has transformed from a necessity into a pleasure in the fast digital world, and it is quite often made better with the right credit card. The Amazon Pay ICICI credit card is innovative as it rewards your purchase habits with tailored benefits beyond mere payments. Here we will know the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card fee and charges, eligibility criteria, application, unique features, and rewards.
Fee type
Amount
Joining fee
Nil
Renewal fee
Nil
Finance Charges
3.5% to 3.8% p.m.| 42% – 45.6% p.a.
Late payment charges
For Statement Balance:
Source: Paisa Bazaar
Step 1: Visit the 'Products' tab of the ICICI Bank website and click on the page for Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.
Step 2: Click "Apply Now" to proceed, alternatively, check your eligibility on Amazon.in.
Step 1: Click on the Amazon Pay section on the Amazon app or website to check your eligibility.
Step 2: If eligible, use the platform to complete the application process.
All these following conditions must be followed while applying for the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card:
In conclusion, it might not be the best option for someone wanting flexibility outside the Amazon world or rewards in another area. However, at its finest, this card will become perfect for Prime members and consistent Amazon shoppers looking for a cost-effective means of making the most of their savings to enhance their shopping experience.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
