Shopping has transformed from a necessity into a pleasure in the fast digital world, and it is quite often made better with the right credit card. The Amazon Pay ICICI credit card is innovative as it rewards your purchase habits with tailored benefits beyond mere payments. Here we will know the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card fee and charges, eligibility criteria, application, unique features, and rewards.

Benefits of Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card No annual or joining fees: This credit card is affordable from the very start because there are no annual or membership fees. Infinite reward points: Every purchase counts so that you can collect as many reward points as you would like. Redemptions are flexible: Reward points are very flexible and can be used on Amazon and at more than 100 Amazon Pay partner retailers. Free EMI offers: Use Amazon's free three- or six-month EMI offers to split expensive buys into manageable instalments. Reward points : Each reward point is automatically converted into Amazon Pay balance that can be redeemed immediately for making purchases (1 reward point = ₹ 1). Dining discounts: Enjoy savings of at least 15% at partner restaurants of the Culinary Treats program. Fuel surcharge waived: Save one percent of gasoline surcharges at all Indian petrol stations. Fees & charges of Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card

Fee type Amount Joining fee Nil Renewal fee Nil Finance Charges 3.5% to 3.8% p.m.| 42% – 45.6% p.a. Late payment charges For Statement Balance: Below Rs. 100: Nil

Between Rs. 100 to Rs. 500: Rs. 100

Between Rs. 501 to Rs. 5,000: Rs. 500

Between Rs. 5,001 to Rs. 10,000: Rs. 750

Between Rs. 10,001 to Rs. 25,000: Rs. 900

Between Rs. 25,001 to Rs. 50,000: Rs. 1,000

Above Rs. 50,000: Rs. 1,200

Source: Paisa Bazaar

How does Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card work? 1% rewards: Earn 1% cash back on all purchases including food, lodging and retail. 3% cashback: On Amazon India purchase, 3% cashback is available for an Amazon Prime member. 2% cashback: Get 2% cash back for each purchase from more than 100 Amazon Pay partner companies. Simple redemption: You can automatically redeem your rewards as Amazon Pay balance or access them via the PAYBACK website or app.

How to apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card? Option 1: Through bank website Step 1: Visit the 'Products' tab of the ICICI Bank website and click on the page for Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Step 2: Click "Apply Now" to proceed, alternatively, check your eligibility on Amazon.in.

Option 2: Through Amazon website Step 1: Click on the Amazon Pay section on the Amazon app or website to check your eligibility.

Step 2: If eligible, use the platform to complete the application process.

Eligibility criteria for Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card All these following conditions must be followed while applying for the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card:

Age: 18 to 60 years.

18 to 60 years. Occupation: Salaried and self-employed individuals can apply.

Salaried and self-employed individuals can apply. Income: Rs. 25,000 for ICICI Customers, Rs. 35,000 for other applicants.

Rs. 25,000 for ICICI Customers, Rs. 35,000 for other applicants. Credit score: Credit score should be more than 750. Documents required for Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card Identity proof: Aadhar card, PAN card, Voter’s ID, or Passport. Address proof: Electricity bill, Water bill, Ration card, or Registration documents. Income proof: Salary slips, Form 16, Bank statement of last three months.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda announces major changes to credit cards – check here

In conclusion, it might not be the best option for someone wanting flexibility outside the Amazon world or rewards in another area. However, at its finest, this card will become perfect for Prime members and consistent Amazon shoppers looking for a cost-effective means of making the most of their savings to enhance their shopping experience.