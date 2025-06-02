Is the AU Bank Vetta Credit Card worth it? Features and charges explained

The AU Bank Vetta Credit Card continues to provide a suite of benefits and services designed for credit card users in the country. The aim of the card is to provide users with lifestyle perks and reward programmes.
This particular credit card is issued by AU Small Finance Bank and is developed to assist frequent travellers and high spending individuals. Let us hence look at the key features, eligibility criteria, application process and fees and charges associated with this credit instrument.
|Charge type
|Details
|Annual fee
|₹2,999 (waived on spending ₹40,000 within 90 days)
|Finance charges
|2.99% per month (35.88% per annum)
|Foreign currency mark-up
|2.99% on international transactions
|Late payment fee
|As per bank's policy (check official site)
|Card replacement fee
|₹100 (subject to revision)
Note: The features and fees discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms and conditions refer to the official website of AU Small Finance Bank.
Here’s a simplified 5-step guide to applying for the AU Bank Vetta Credit Card, based on the official AU Small Finance Bank website:
For any related doubts and clarifications you can reach out to the respective customer support team of AU Small Finance Bank. This way you can ensure that you are in a position to make a well thought out decision before applying for the AU Bank Vetta credit card.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.