Is the AU Bank Vetta Credit Card worth it? Features and charges explained

The AU Bank Vetta Credit Card continues to provide a suite of benefits and services designed for credit card users in the country. The aim of the card is to provide users with lifestyle perks and reward programmes.

This particular credit card is issued by AU Small Finance Bank and is developed to assist frequent travellers and high spending individuals. Let us hence look at the key features, eligibility criteria, application process and fees and charges associated with this credit instrument.

Key features of the AU Bank Vetta Credit Card Reward points : You can earn 10 reward points per ₹ 100 on utility bill payments you make. Four points per ₹ 100 on grocery and departmental store purchases and two points per ₹ 100 on other spends.

: You can earn 10 reward points per 100 on utility bill payments you make. Four points per 100 on grocery and departmental store purchases and two points per 100 on other spends. Milestone benefits: Vouchers worth ₹ 2000 can be received upon spending ₹ 30,000 within the first 60 days. Furthermore, additional rewards include Zomato Pro membership if you meet the monthly ₹ 50,000 criteria and bonus points on quarterly and annual spend thresholds.

Vouchers worth 2000 can be received upon spending 30,000 within the first 60 days. Furthermore, additional rewards include Zomato Pro membership if you meet the monthly 50,000 criteria and bonus points on quarterly and annual spend thresholds. Lounge access : You can also avail one complimentary airport lounge visit per quarter along with two railway lounge accesses per quarter at select stations including stations such as New Delhi and Sealdah in Kolkata.

: You can also avail one complimentary airport lounge visit per quarter along with two railway lounge accesses per quarter at select stations including stations such as New Delhi and Sealdah in Kolkata. Insurance coverage: Benefits from air accidents cover up to ₹ 50 lakhs along with credit shields up to ₹ 2 lakh. Not only this, one can avail purchase protection up to ₹ 25,000. Fees and Charges of AU Bank Vetta Credit Card

Charge type Details Annual fee ₹ 2,999 (waived on spending ₹ 40,000 within 90 days) Finance charges 2.99% per month (35.88% per annum) Foreign currency mark-up 2.99% on international transactions Late payment fee As per bank's policy (check official site) Card replacement fee ₹ 100 (subject to revision)

Note: The features and fees discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms and conditions refer to the official website of AU Small Finance Bank.

Also Read | 10 smart ways to use credit cards without falling into debt

Basic eligibility criteria Age : Primary cardholders should be between 21 and 60 years.

: Primary cardholders should be between 21 and 60 years. Add-on cardholders: Must be over 18 years.

Must be over 18 years. Residency: Applicants must be Indian residents. Process of applying for the AU Bank Vetta Credit Card Here’s a simplified 5-step guide to applying for the AU Bank Vetta Credit Card, based on the official AU Small Finance Bank website:

Visit the official website: Reach out to the AU Small Finance Bank’s credit card website page: AU Bank Credit Cards. Select the Vetta Credit Card: Opt for the 'Vetta Credit Card' from the list of all the available credit card options. Click on the 'Apply Now' tab: Select the ‘Apply Now’ tab on the web page to initiate your application submission. Fill in the application form: Submit the requisite personal details such as name, contact, PAN, Aadhaar details etc., along with other financial details as prompted. Upload required documents: Collect and make sure you submit the necessary documents including proof of address, identity, income etc., to complete the process of application submission.

For any related doubts and clarifications you can reach out to the respective customer support team of AU Small Finance Bank. This way you can ensure that you are in a position to make a well thought out decision before applying for the AU Bank Vetta credit card.