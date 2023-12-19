Is the certified copy of a will legally valid?
A certified true copy of the will can be treated as secondary evidence under applicable laws.
My mother left all of her immovable assets and shares worth ₹10 lakh to me and my sister. However, a fire broke out in our ancestral home months ago and we could not get hold of the original will. Since the will was registered, will be able to get a copy. What is the procedure for obtaining this and what would be the legal validity of such a copy?
—Name withheld on request
