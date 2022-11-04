Is the double taxation on buyback of listed shares still required?

Under the offer tender route, there is no double taxation, as the company pays the buyback tax, and the shareholder would claim exemption from capital gains. The problem arises under the open market route, where the company acquires the shares in the open market at the prevailing market prices (subject to the cap). Since these are market transactions similar to any other, executed through the stock exchange trading platform, the seller of the shares is not aware of the identity of the buyer – whether it is the company, which is buying back its shares, or some investor. The seller of the shares would therefore continue to pay the capital gains tax on the sale of his shares, even though the company would be paying the buyback tax on the shares it has bought back.