Is there a place for both active and passive index funds in your MF portfolio?
Summary
- It is still early days in India for passive funds, but without doubt, there is a growing interest.
Many investors are already aware of the differences between active and passive funds. And if they are active on social media like X (formerly Twitter), they would also know how often the fans of both sides collide in futile keyboard battles. It is still early days in India for passive funds, but without doubt, there is a growing interest. But is it really necessary to choose only one type of fund (active or passive) for your portfolio? Can we not have schemes from both passive and active funds in our portfolios?