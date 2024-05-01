Is there a place for both active and passive index funds in your MF portfolio?

Moving on, how do you invest in small and mid-caps (smids)? This is where active investing holds the real edge. When it comes to large-caps, these are widely tracked, and a lot of information is already available publicly. The information about businesses or stocks in smids segments is available less easily and hence, there is a potential for a good fund manager to do better research and show their mettle in stock-picking. Easier said than done but it is this angle that brings in the potential for alpha generation. And if you deep dive into the data, you will notice that a large proportion of active smids tend to do much better than benchmark indices or comparable passive funds.