Is there a tax-friendly method for dividing my mother’s property?

There is no requirement for a will and last testament to be notarized or registered. Registration of a will is optional in India and is typically considered by testators to add a layer of authenticity to their wills. Do note that not registering a will before the office of sub-registrar of assurances has no bearing on the validity of such will. The ₹10 stamp paper or the use of a notary have no relevance. Your will would be acceptable as a valid will as long as it is attested by two witnesses who have seen you signing it in person.