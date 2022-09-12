Is there any tax on houses gifted to NRIs?2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 11:24 PM IST
- If you have sold a property which is situated in India, you may have to report capital gains from the sale of such a property in your ITR to be filed in India
Listen to this article
I am a non-resident Indian (NRI). My grandfather had gifted me two houses in 2017. Although at that time I was filing my income tax return (ITR) regularly every year, I forgot to mention the houses in the tax returns. What shall be the consequences when I sell these houses, and is there any remedy now for this mistake?