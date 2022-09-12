Is there any tax on houses gifted to NRIs?

Prior to financial year 2019-20, the income tax act allowed a taxpayer to claim only one property as self-occupied. If a person held more than one self-occupied house property, they were required to report such property in their returns and pay tax on notional rent earned from one of such properties. On which property such tax must be paid was left to the taxpayer. In case you failed to report such notional rent and pay tax on it, you may consider visiting an income tax officer and check if it would be possible for you to file your return now. Unfortunately, you may have to deposit a penalty and interest on unpaid taxes.