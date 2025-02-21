Money
Is there physical gold backing India's ETFs?
SummaryGold ETFs promise all the glitter without the hassle of storage, but how secure is the gold backing your investment? Are those ETF units truly tied to vaults of high-purity gold, or is it just paper gold?
Gold has always been a symbol of wealth and security, but for modern investors, the shine now comes in digital form. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking gold have gained significant traction in India, offering investors an alternative to physical gold.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more