Is there really any limit upto which one can own gold?

So for the gold jewellery bought by you out of your tax paid money, you need not worry as long as you are able to prove how the jewellery was purchased by you. It is not necessary that the gold jewellery should have been purchased through cheques or credit/debit cards but there is no problem in case the same has been purchased through banking transaction but in case of cash purchases there should be sufficient cash withdrawals to substantiate your claim that it was purchased out of tax paid money. I would advise you to preserve all the invoices of such purchases. Even in cases where such jewellery has been exchanged/converted, please preserve all the invoices for labour charges along with the invoice for original purchase.