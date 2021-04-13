Rising inflation and falling interest rates have been a double whammy for senior citizens, especially those who depend on fixed income instruments such as bank fixed deposits (FDs) for a regular income as real interest rates have turned negative. Real interest rate is equal to interest rate from deposits minus inflation.

Recently, the central government had rolled back its decision to reduce interest rates on small savings schemes after a lot of uproar.

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) is offering an interest rate of 7.4%, which is around 1.2% higher than the rates offered by banks on FDs targeted at senior citizens.

For instance, State Bank of India (SBI) is offering an interest rate of 6.2% under the special FD We Care for senior citizens. The public sector lender has extended the special FD till 30 June.

Experts believe that SCSS is one of the best options for senior citizens looking for regular income. They can lock in money in the scheme.

“The government has rolled back the order on the interest rate cut on small savings schemes, but the suggested changes in interest rate may come up in the next quarter. Hence, those investors who have surplus funds with them and are fine with lock-in can look at investing right now as the interest rate for SCSS is also expected to reduce," said Harshad Chetanwala, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and co-founder of MyWealthGrowth.

The interest rate on small savings schemes is revised quarterly, but in case you invest in SCSS now, the rate will be locked in for the tenure of the scheme. Any subsequent cut will not impact your current investments.

“For senior citizens, there are not many other options available. If one needs regular income, SCSS is one of the best options," said Chandan Singh Padiyar, a Sebi-registered investment adviser.

The maximum amount that a senior citizen can invest in SCSS is ₹15 lakh. The investment also qualifies for deduction under Section 80C.

However, just like interest on bank FDs, the interest earned on the scheme is fully taxable as per the slab.

