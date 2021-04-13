Is this a good time to lock money in SCSS?

“The government has rolled back the order on the interest rate cut on small savings schemes, but the suggested changes in interest rate may come up in the next quarter. Hence, those investors who have surplus funds with them and are fine with lock-in can look at investing right now as the interest rate for SCSS is also expected to reduce," said Harshad Chetanwala, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and co-founder of MyWealthGrowth.