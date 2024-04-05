Is this the last chance to lock your money in fixed deposits? Here are 4 key reasons
Since inflation is seen to be under control, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to reduce its interest rate in the monetary policy committee meeting scheduled in the next quarter. Following that, interest rates on fixed deposits would see a decline too.
As anticipated, Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced to keep the repo rate constant at 6.5 percent for seventh consecutive time as he shared the outcome of first monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting in fiscal 2024-25.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message