Is updated ITR more economical than FAST-DS for past foreign income

Bhuta concurred and added that a taxpayer can file ITR-U even if there is ₹1 in income to be reported, resulting in additional tax. "This can be useful for employees with foreign Esops. When such Esops are exercised, the foreign company sells 30% of the shares to cover taxes. This amounts to the sale of shares, and the taxpayer has to declare capital gains, which is negligible as the cost of acquisition and sale is on the same day. But, as per laws, it must be disclosed in the Indian ITR as capital gains even if it's a few cents with minuscule tax," he explained.