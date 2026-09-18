Is using 90% of your credit card limit once a problem? Experts explain impact on credit score

When you use a large portion of your credit card limit in a single month, it may not automatically result in damaging your credit profile. Especially when the bill is paid in full within the stipulated time.

However, if you consistently maintain a very high credit utilization ratio, it can raise concerns for lenders and may even affect your credit score and future borrowing prospects, as you might be seen as a 'credit-dependent' person.

Credit utilization refers to the percentage of an individual's total available credit that they are using at a particular time. For example, using ₹90,000 against a ₹1 lakh credit card limit means 90% utilization.

Borrowers are advised to keep their credit utilization ratio below 30%. However, experts say this figure should not be treated as an absolute rule, but as a way to get a fair idea of where you stand in terms of debt management.

Why is repeated high credit utilization concerning? Kapil Makhija, COO, MinEMI, explained this in detail, stating, "Using 90% of your limit once is not a problem. The trouble is that one extension leads to another, and a delay starts a cycle. Sustained high utilization hurts you twice: your score dips, but more importantly, every loan application is scored on it."

He added, "Credit managers read high card usage as overleverage on the costliest debt, which affects approval chances and the rate offered. And 30% is not scary. A person earning 2 lakh with a 10 lakh limit, spending 3 lakh monthly, looks stretched at just 30% utilization. Judge usage against income, not just limit."

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Hence, a one-off high-spending month is different from consistently staying stretched and carrying large outstanding balances. An individual's repayment behaviour, income and overall debt obligations also matter immensely when lending institutions assess a borrower.

Can paying before statement date help? There is also a misconception that making payments before the due date can help. This may be partly true because carrying a very high outstanding balance for a full month is not a healthy financial practice, even if the payment is made on time. In such cases, the borrower's intent is not the only factor lenders consider.

Raj P Narayanam, Executive Chairman, Zaggle, said, “Breaching 30% credit utilization, even once, can dent your credit score, as bureaus capture a snapshot of your outstanding balance on the reporting date, not your repayment history for that month. Using 90% signals financial stress to lenders, regardless of intent. The ideal utilization is below 30%, ideally under 10% for an excellent score. If a high-spend month is unavoidable, pay down the balance before your statement date to limit the bureau's visibility of peak utilization.”