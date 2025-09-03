Is using SIPs to prepay your personal loan a smart or risky move? Expert weighs in

Utilising Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) to prepay a personal loan is rapidly gaining traction nowadays as a prudent financial strategy. Still, it comes with both potential benefits and associated risks.
This idea basically involves investing the funds saved on lower EMIs into SIPs, hoping for the returns to outperform the personal loans interest rate. Such an approach assists in enabling the borrower to make early repayment of the loan amount and keep their overall debt level in check.
Kundan Shahi, Founder of Zavo, underscores both the innovation and caution needed: "Prepaying personal loans through SIPs is quite innovative. Historically, equities have offered returns between 12% and 14%, while loan rates hover around 10% to 16%. However, we can't overlook the potential for volatility. The most prudent approach is a balanced one: make sure to pay your EMIs on time while also directing any extra funds into SIPs. This way, you can reduce your debt without sacrificing your wealth-building efforts."
This approach generally requires extending the loan tenure to bring down monthly EMIs. Then the difference between the original EMI and the reduced EMI is invested in mutual funds through SIPs.
Such an approach generally generates higher returns than the personal loan interest rate. For instance, if the EMI is reduced by ₹10,000 per month, then this amount is routed into SIPs. With consistent investments this way, over time, the SIP corpus grows and builds wealth. These funds are then used later on in prepaying the loan principal faster.
This method has been recently gaining popularity, especially with home loans. Still, personal loan interest rates generally range from about 10.5% to 24% on an annual basis and hence are usually higher. This makes it very difficult for SIP returns to outperform loan costs on a consistent basis.
Professionals caution that this strategy is risky if the market returns lag behind loan interest rates. A safer approach may be to prepay personal loans directly or invest in liquid funds to construct a corpus for future prepayment and wealth generation.
In conclusion, utilising SIPs to prepay personal loans can be a clever tactic. Especially if an investor can endure market volatility and maintain composure through disciplined investing.
Still, it carries serious risks of underperformance, short-term capital gains tax in case the mutual fund units are redeemed in less than one year. If you are aspiring to follow this approach, then you should carefully consider the personal loan interest rates, market conditions, and liquidity considerations before following any such approach.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.