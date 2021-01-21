Is vandalism covered under the motor insurance policy?

Normally, vandalism refers to causing deliberate damage to other people's property. This is commonly seen during riots. Private property is destroyed to show violent disagreement with certain things. A few examples are: a group of protesters pelting stones on vehicles such as buses, cars, and bikes; a social group fighting to keep their philosophical beliefs alive by protesting against the authorities by vandalising cars and destroying public property, etc.

