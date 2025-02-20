Is your credit at risk? How to detect and prevent credit score fraud

The rise of credit score fraud is linked to easy access to financial data, enabling identity theft that harms creditworthiness. Understanding credit fraud origins and employing preventive measures can help secure your financial reputation and maintain control over your credit.

Dakshita Ojha
Published20 Feb 2025, 04:52 PM IST
Is your credit score at risk? Learn how to spot and stop fraud.

Modern times combined with easy access to financial data has made credit score fraud more likely to occur than at any previous point in history. Theft of personal information by unauthorized parties leads to account openings and loan applications made in your name thus harming your creditworthiness. This article looks at credit score fraud origins together with defensive and corrective mechanisms.

Also Read | Credit score: For how long does the negative information stay on credit report?

Credit score

A numerical representation of your credit behaviour appears as your credit score that demonstrates your past loan payment responsibility. The automatic system generates this number by referencing the information in your credit reports that document your financial activities such as loans and credit card transactions together with payment records. Lenders use a three-digit reference ranging from 300 to 900 as a tool to measure risk during loan transactions.

Common signs of credit score fraud

Credit fraud presents through multiple forms on your credit report which include:

  • You need to check for unfamiliar hard enquiries during your credit report examination because someone may be utilizing your name to establish new credit accounts.
  • You should investigate the possibility of credit fraud when discovering previously undocumented and legitimately unfilled credit accounts.
  • Your current accounts could indicate unauthorized access by fraudsters through questionable transactions and changes.

Also Read | What are the misconceptions around checking your credit score?

How to respond to fraud on your credit report?

  1. Freeze and fraud alert: Place a fraud alert together with a credit freeze on your reports immediately following your suspicion of fraud. Online applications for freezes and alerts exist as free and straightforward procedures yet a freeze creates total report restriction while an alert requires extra identity verification from potential lenders.
  2. Speak with the business: Contact the lender immediately by using the information provided in your credit report account section. The lender obtains the ability to begin their fraud resolution operations while also having the power to freeze or disable questionable accounts.
  3. Report it: You should alert both the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and your local police department about the fraud that has occurred. The Federal Trade Commission will issue you with an identity theft report that functions as proof for contested fraudulent actions.
  4. Dispute: You should submit an FTC or law enforcement-generated formal identity theft report for disputes against credit bureaus. All credited fraudulent items from your credit report can be removed by the credit bureau once an item has been verified.

Preventive actions to lower risk

  • Early identification of illegal activity requires you to regularly check your credit reports from each of the major credit bureaus.
  • Security features such as two-factor authentication credit freezes and fraud alerts should be used to boost security protection.
  • Personal information should be protected by avoiding protection systems used by scammers and not sharing any financial details without proper security.

Also Read | Credit Score Cycle: How does it impact your financial health?

In conclusion, your financial security faces significant danger because of credit score fraud, however you can reduce this threat when you know about the fraud and take measures to prevent it. Your financial reputation remains safe while your credit standing stays under your control when you monitor your credit reports and use security tools and act fast to prevent suspicious activity.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceIs your credit at risk? How to detect and prevent credit score fraud
First Published:20 Feb 2025, 04:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App