Is your credit score enough for loan approval? Here’s what lenders check beyond CIBIL

A credit score is a three-digit number. It is like a financial report card for an individual and reflects the borrower's creditworthiness and trustworthiness. This score is provided by four leading credit bureaus in the country: CRIF High Mark, Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion CIBIL.

Generally, this score ranges from 300 to 900, with credit scores above 750 considered excellent and scores below 600 considered weak. A higher score helps in securing better loan and credit card terms.

This metric has therefore been one of the most critical factors influencing loan approvals. It reflects an individual’s credit history, repayment discipline, and the capacity to manage borrowed funds.

Credit score role in loan approval and borrower trust Still, with evolving lending practices, financial institutions are adopting a more comprehensive, focused, and detailed approach to analyse a borrower's repayment ability and characteristics before sanctioning new loans. The goal of lenders is to ensure that their lending is meaningful and that the borrower's repayment capacity eliminates the possibility of missed payments and defaults.

Akshay Mehrotra, MD & Group CEO, Fibe, explains this, stating, “While credit scores remain an important indicator of creditworthiness, lenders today look beyond a single number when evaluating loan applications. Factors such as income stability, affordability, cash flow patterns, repayment behaviour, and overall financial health are crucial in assessing a borrower’s ability to repay. A holistic evaluation helps ensure responsible lending while expanding access to credit for deserving borrowers.”

Furthermore, apart from credit scores, lending institutions focus on how sincere an individual is with repayments and how responsible they are with credit utilisation. Consistency in financial behaviour and predictability in repayments also boost an applicant's profile.

Key factors lenders check beyond credit scores Kundan Shahi, CEO and Founder of ZAVO, adds to this, explaining, “A credit score remains one of the most important indicators of a borrower’s creditworthiness, but it is not the only factor lenders evaluate before approving a loan. Financial institutions increasingly assess a combination of parameters, including income stability, repayment capacity, existing debt obligations, employment profile, credit utilisation, and overall financial behaviour. A strong credit score improves the likelihood of approval and better loan terms, but responsible financial management and a healthy debt-to-income ratio are equally critical. As lending becomes more data-driven, lenders are focusing on a holistic assessment of risk rather than relying solely on a single metric.”

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Eventually, focusing on maintaining a healthy credit profile, managing debt prudently, and showcasing financial stability, predictability and clarity can immensely improve the chances of loan approval. Well-aware borrowers who understand these factors can make informed decisions and build stronger financial credibility.