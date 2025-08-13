Is your data safe when applying for personal loans online? What you must know

The rise of digital lending platforms has made applying for personal loans convenient across the country. Still, major concerns about data protection, borrower privacy, and security have gained traction over the years. This has happened as borrowers share critical personal information online.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stepped up oversight in this space along with other government organisations. This has been achieved by framing guidelines consistently to ensure responsible lending and protection of borrower rights from exploitation.

Priyanka Kanwar, Co-founder & CEO of Falcon, says, “Digital lending’s growth makes the RBI and MeitY’s focus on consumer protection timely and forward-looking, and their privacy-by-design approach lays the foundation for long-term digital safety while urging the industry to build transparent, trust-first systems to strengthen consumer confidence.”

Rapid growth in technology, along with the comfort of one-click loan approval, has drawn millions of borrowers to fintech platforms in recent years. However, with speed comes the potential of financial losses and risks. Especially when crucial personal information such as PAN details, Aadhaar details, bank statements, along with income proofs, is the subject of discussion.

In such cases, improper verification, weak encryption, and unclear data-sharing practices can leave borrowers vulnerable and exposed to identity theft and financial fraud. Therefore, to address these risks, regulators have nudged lenders towards more comprehensive and elaborate disclosures. The focus is now shifting towards consent-based data usage.

Borrowers, on their part, are increasingly advised to review an application’s privacy policy, credibility, checking whether it is linked to a regulated bank or NBFC, and avoiding granting blanket permissions for contact lists, photos, other personal information, or location tracking, none of which are mandatory for the approval of a legitimate personal loan application.

Key considerations for borrowers Verify lending institution credentials: Carefully check and confirm the legitimacy of the lending platform. It is important to verify if the platform is registered with the RBI or partners with other authorised NBFCs, such as Muthoot Finance, Bajaj Finance, Aditya Birla Finance, among others.

Carefully check and confirm the legitimacy of the lending platform. It is important to verify if the platform is registered with the RBI or partners with other authorised NBFCs, such as Muthoot Finance, Bajaj Finance, Aditya Birla Finance, among others. Verify past reviews, customer service team: Go to the official website of the lending institution and check the past reviews and the customer service team's performance. You can also check this from Google Play and the App Store to see if the application is available.

Go to the official website of the lending institution and check the past reviews and the customer service team's performance. You can also check this from Google Play and the App Store to see if the application is available. Read the fine print : Understand and acknowledge how your data will be utilised, stored, and shared before clicking ‘agree’. If in doubt, don’t click on the agree option and discuss the issue with the authorised customer service team.

: Understand and acknowledge how your data will be utilised, stored, and shared before clicking ‘agree’. If in doubt, don’t click on the agree option and discuss the issue with the authorised customer service team. Limit permissions : Grant only the relevant permission needed for the processing of your personal loan. Do revoke unnecessary app permissions and requests afterwards.

: Grant only the relevant permission needed for the processing of your personal loan. Do revoke unnecessary app permissions and requests afterwards. Stay alert to phishing attempts: Official lenders will not request passwords, emailed codes, OTPs, CVVs, or PINs over the phone or email. All such information is privileged information and should never be shared with any bank representative or loan disbursing agent

Hence, as digital lending deepens its roots in the nation with new borrowers entering the fold, the industry’s creditworthiness and accountability will depend on how well it can secure consumer faith. While regulations provide directions, the onus also lies on borrowers to stay vigilant and safeguard their rights by treating their personal data as seriously as their bank balance.

