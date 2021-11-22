Is your debt fund loading up on floating rate bonds?

When investors buy debt mutual funds, they generally look at a measure called ‘modified duration’. This metric tells you the change in the value of a fund’s portfolio in response to a percentage rise in interest rates. For example, if the modified duration is 3 and interest rates rise by 1%, the NAV (net asset value) of the fund will fall by 3%. However, FRBs are an anomaly. Their modified duration is low because their interest is linked to a variable benchmark, giving investors what may be a false sense of comfort. However, their actual maturity, especially for government bonds, is much higher at around 10-12 years. “The price of a floating rate bond is linked to two things. First is the external benchmark like the repo rate or 3 month treasury bill yield. Second is the spread over that yield. Now this spread suffers mark-to-market changes that are linked to the actual maturity of the bond which could be 10 years away," said a senior industry executive who declined to be named.

