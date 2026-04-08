Is your KYC safe? 5 steps to check status and avoid mutual fund scams

In today’s rapidly evolving investment landscape, Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance is your first line of defence against fraud in mutual funds and other asset classes. Fraudsters often exploit outdated or unverified KYC details to access sensitive information and siphon funds. This makes regular checks crucial for investors nationwide.

Leading industry bodies, such as the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), and regulators, such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), have repeatedly stressed the importance of verifying KYC status to ensure seamless transactions and protect against scams.

Basic categories of KYC statuses

KYC statuses fall into three basic categories:

Registered: When basic verification is already complete. Validated: Means when an individual is risk-free for all transactions, often through the Aadhaar eKYC procedure. On-Hold: This means the KYC update process needs work to complete. If an individual has an ‘invalid KYC’, it can result in halting redemptions or making switching complex. Thus, leaving an individual vulnerable and open to various risks. Upgrading to validated status, especially with Aadhaar-linked DigiLocker, unlocks PAN-AMC investing without repeated paperwork.

That is why, as a goal, you should first verify your KYC status and have a clear understanding of the basic concepts associated with it to protect yourself from scams. To make this process seamless, you can follow the given steps diligently:

Follow these 5 simple steps to verify KYC status:

Visit a KRA or AMC site : To start, visit the official website of your mutual fund issuing institution. You can also visit the KRA websites, such as KFintech or CAMS. KRA here means KYC registration agency. All these platforms focus on aggregating data across mutual funds. Enter your PAN : Submit your 10-digit PAN card and captcha. You are not required to log in. You are just required to submit your data. The results will be displayed instantly. Check status display: Carefully check the status for ‘KYC validated’, ‘Registered’ or ‘On-hold.’ Note down the proofs used, e.g., Aadhaar, passport, etc. This will give you a clear idea about your current status, and you can update it accordingly. Upgrade if required: For ‘registered’ status, opt for eKYC through Aadhaar OTP or video verification on your fund house's official website. If you are an NRI applicant, you might need more documents to clarify your position, such as proof of residence, passport details, etc. Monitor consistently: Re-verify or recheck your verification details every 6 to 12 months, or before you plan to initiate significant transactions. You can also reach out to your respective Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) helpline for discrepancies.

In conclusion, you should stay vigilant, aware, and proactive in following basic procedures to update your KYC details, contact numbers, and other critical data points. This way, you will keep fraudsters at bay.

Keep in mind that fraudsters usually target lapsed KYCs for phishing, financial scams, or fake redemptions. Not falling for such tricks is vital to keep yourself and your family protected from serious financial complications, psychological stress and scams.