Is your mutual fund sitting on too much cash? Experts explain what the cash level actually tells you

A rise in a mutual fund's cash allocation can easily be mistaken for a warning that the fund manager expects the stock market to fall. But experts say investors should not treat the cash figure as a direct market call. Cash may build up for several operational reasons, including fresh inflows awaiting deployment, money required for redemptions, dividends or interest, or funds being temporarily parked before an investment decision.

"The biggest misconception investors have about high cash levels in mutual funds is that a high cash number is a market call," said Vaibhav Porwal, co-founder, Dezerv. Investors often read a rise in cash as the manager turning bearish, even though a significant part of what is reported as cash and cash equivalents may not be discretionary, he said.

Nirav Karkera, head of research and fund manager, W by Groww, said investors should look at the context behind the number. Cash holdings can reflect inflow timing, reserves for redemptions, dividends and interest received, or money set aside for an IPO application or an expected allocation.

High cash does not automatically mean a market warning There is no universal cash level at which investors should become concerned. The appropriate level depends on the fund's category, mandate, investment style and historical pattern.

"The industry, at large, maintains cash levels of up to 5% on average to meet liquidity requirements," Karkera said. However, some equity schemes have held cash levels as high as 20%, he added. A high allocation by itself does not necessarily indicate a problem if it is consistent with the fund's investment approach and has been adequately explained.

Porwal said investors should first understand the structural limits applicable to different equity fund categories. SEBI's categorisation rules require large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap funds to invest at least 80% in their defined equity universe, while flexi-cap funds must maintain at least 65% in equity. This limits the extent to which diversified equity funds can move into cash.

More useful than comparing a fund's cash level with an arbitrary threshold is comparing it with the fund's own history. "A cash level is worth a question when it sits well outside the range that particular fund has run before, and when it stays there across several months rather than one," Porwal said.

For example, if a fund has historically maintained 2-5% cash but suddenly moves to 20%, investors should investigate why. A sustained change is more significant than a temporary spike.

Don't redeem just because the cash allocation rises A higher cash position should not, by itself, trigger a decision to exit a mutual fund.

"An increase in cash does not suffice in isolation to make an investment decision in any direction," Karkera said. It becomes more important when the elevated cash holding is unexplained or uncharacteristic and indicates a change in the fund management process.

Porwal said investors should focus instead on durable changes, such as a change in the fund's mandate or investment process, the departure of a manager responsible for the fund's track record, or a change in the investor's own asset allocation.

The reason behind the cash holding matters because the same percentage can mean very different things. A fund that receives substantial inflows in a particular month may temporarily report a high cash position simply because the money has not yet been deployed. A manager who deliberately allows cash to accumulate because valuations appear unattractive is making a more active portfolio decision.

Even then, Porwal said this should not automatically be interpreted as a forecast that the broader market will fall. It may simply mean the manager cannot find enough businesses worth owning at prevailing prices.

Equity, hybrid and debt funds need different treatment Investors should also avoid applying the same interpretation to cash levels across mutual fund categories.

In equity funds, cash is generally an operational or opportunity buffer. Investors should examine it against the fund's own history and mandate. A higher allocation may reflect fresh inflows, settlement requirements or the manager's difficulty in finding attractive opportunities.

In hybrid and dynamic asset allocation funds, cash or debt allocation can be part of the fund's intended asset-allocation strategy. Investors should therefore assess the allocation against the strategy disclosed by the fund rather than treating a rise in cash as a standalone market call.

Debt funds require a different lens. Here, liquidity management can be particularly important because cash may be held to meet redemptions, reinvestment needs and maturity proceeds. Karkera said liquidity problems can become serious when a fund holds relatively illiquid instruments while maintaining a low liquidity buffer. He pointed to the credit crisis of 2018-19 as a reminder of these risks.

Porwal said investors in debt funds should focus more on duration and credit quality than simply on the cash figure.

Why SIP investors should not overreact For long-term SIP investors, a temporary increase in cash is generally an even weaker reason to change course.

"Cash is often among the weakest signals available to a retail investor, and even more so for a retail SIP investor," Karkera said. Since SIP investments are spread across market cycles and fund allocations, an incidental spike in cash is likely to have only a limited effect over the accumulation period.

Porwal said the impact of a temporary cash position on an SIP investor is small because the SIP buys units at the fund's NAV. The more significant risk is behavioural. An investor who pauses an SIP simply because the fund's cash allocation has risen is effectively making a market-timing decision based on limited information.

Cash can also work in both directions. It can act as a drag when equity markets rise because the uninvested portion does not participate fully in the rally. At the same time, it can provide some cushion during a market decline.