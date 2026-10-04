Is your SBI, HDFC Bank, other bank branch closing or shifting? Will IFSC, cheque book details change? Know here

If your bank tells you that the branch where you hold an account is closing, shifting, or merging with another branch, there is generally no need to withdraw your money or open a fresh account.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) requires banks to inform customers in advance about such changes and make arrangements to ensure that banking services continue. If an account is transferred to another branch of the same bank, it can continue as an existing account rather than being treated as a new one, provided the required KYC formalities are already complete.
A branch shutting down does not mean that your account or deposit will disappear. The bank will generally transfer the account to another branch or banking outlet and inform customers about the new arrangement.
RBI rules require banks to give customers sufficient notice when a branch is being closed, shifted, or merged, allowing them to make arrangements and avoid disruption to their banking services.
If the account is moved to another branch of the same bank, customers should not ordinarily be asked to open a completely new account merely because of the transfer. RBI has clarified that KYC completed at one branch remains valid when an account is transferred within the same bank, subject to applicable requirements.
Customers should check the details of the branch to which their account has been moved. This includes the new branch address, IFSC, cheque book and passbook requirements, as well as any standing instructions linked to the account.
It is also important to check payments that depend on the account. Salary credits, pension payments, EMIs and investment-related transactions should be monitored to ensure they continue without any disruption.
No. The closure or shifting of an individual branch is different from the merger of one bank with another.
When RBI approves a bank amalgamation, the scheme specifies how the transferring bank's assets, liabilities and branches will be taken over. In earlier approved mergers, branches of the bank being transferred have continued to operate as branches of the acquiring bank from the effective date of the merger.
Customers should therefore check whether the merger has resulted in changes to their account details, internet banking access, debit cards, cheque books or other banking services. Any revised service terms should also be checked.
A branch closure or bank merger can sometimes be used by fraudsters to send fake messages asking customers to update their account details or share sensitive information.
Do not share your password, PIN or OTP merely because you have received a message about a branch closure or bank merger. Verify any such request through the bank's official communication channels before taking action.
Customers with a safe deposit locker need to pay closer attention when their branch is being closed, shifted or merged.
RBI's revised locker instructions specifically cover such situations. The bank is required to issue a public notice in two newspapers, including one local vernacular daily, and inform locker customers at least two months in advance.
Customers must also be given the option to change or close the locker facility.
If the locker facility is being relocated, customers should carefully check the bank's communication to find out where the locker will be housed after the change.
They should also confirm how access to the new facility will work and whether any updated documents or agreements need to be signed. The existing locker agreement and key should be kept safely until the transition is complete.
Once a branch closure, shifting or merger is announced, customers should check whether their registered mobile number, email address and postal address are up to date.
Those with pending transactions, dormant accounts, lockers or important standing instructions should contact the bank or visit the new branch to ensure that everything has been transferred correctly.
For most customers, a branch closure is an administrative change rather than a loss of their banking relationship. The important thing is to confirm where the account and, if applicable, the locker have been moved, and update your records before the old branch stops operating.
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