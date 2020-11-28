Is your total income 51 lakh? You pay tax only on 50 lakh. Here's how

If your taxable income is above ₹50 lakh, your marginal tax rate is not just 30%. When you include surcharge and cess, it can shoot up drastically and range between 35.88% and 42.74%. The concept of marginal relief under the Income Tax Act is designed to provide relaxation from levy of surcharge to a taxpayer where the total income exceeds marginally or slightly above ₹50 lakh, ₹1 crore, ₹2 crore, ₹5 crore or ₹10 crore, as the case may be. Taxpayers includes individuals, HUF, AOP, BOI, artificial juridical person.

Thus, while computing surcharge, in case of taxpayers having total income of more than ₹50 lakh, marginal relief applies in such a manner that the net amount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income tax on total income of ₹50 lakh by more than the amount of income that exceeds ₹50 lakh.

Let's understand with an illustration.

Suppose, Mukesh is a salaried employee (age 40 years). His total income from salary for the year 2019-20 amount to ₹51 lakh. Let's find out if he will be liable to pay surcharge and will he get the benefit of margin relief under income tax?

Surcharge is an additional tax levied on the amount of income tax. In case of taxpayers, surcharge is levied @ 10% on the amount of income tax where the total income of the taxpayer exceeds ₹50 lakh. In this case, total income of Mukesh exceeds ₹50 lakh and hence he will be liable to pay surcharge. As mentioned above, marginal relief is available in cases where the total income is slightly above ₹50 lakh. Thus, Mukesh will be allowed the benefit.

The Computation of normal tax liability (i.e. liability without marginal relief) and tax liability under marginal relief (i.e. liability after marginal relief) will be as follows:

View Full Image Computation of normal tax liability, i.e. liability without marginal relief (IncomeTax)

Tax liability for Mukesh under marginal relief, i.e. after marginal relief:

View Full Image Tax liability under marginal relief, i.e. after marginal relief (IncomeTax)

Normal tax liability (i.e. without marginal relief) comes to ₹14,76,750 and tax liability under marginal relief comes to ₹14,12,500. It can be observed that tax liability under marginal relief is lower and, hence, Rs. 14,12,500 will be the applicable tax liability before cess. Total tax liability will be computed as follows:

View Full Image Conclusion: Total applicable tax liability

In this case, surcharge paid by Mukesh will be ₹70,000 computed as below:

View Full Image Surcharge paid in case of availing the benefit of marginal tax relief

