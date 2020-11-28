Is your total income 51 lakh? You pay tax only on 50 lakh. Here's how

Surcharge is an additional tax levied on the amount of income tax. In case of taxpayers, surcharge is levied @ 10% on the amount of income tax where the total income of the taxpayer exceeds ₹50 lakh. In this case, total income of Mukesh exceeds ₹50 lakh and hence he will be liable to pay surcharge. As mentioned above, marginal relief is available in cases where the total income is slightly above ₹50 lakh. Thus, Mukesh will be allowed the benefit.