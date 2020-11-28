Subscribe
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Is your total income 51 lakh? You pay tax only on 50 lakh. Here's how
For total income of more than 50 lakh, marginal relief applies in such a manner that the net amount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income tax on total income of 50 lakh by more than the amount of income that exceeds 50 lakh.

Is your total income 51 lakh? You pay tax only on 50 lakh. Here's how

2 min read . 12:15 PM IST Edited By Avneet Kaur

If your taxable income is above 50 lakh, your marginal tax rate is not just 30%. When you include surcharge and cess, it can shoot up drastically.

If your taxable income is above 50 lakh, your marginal tax rate is not just 30%. When you include surcharge and cess, it can shoot up drastically and range between 35.88% and 42.74%. The concept of marginal relief under the Income Tax Act is designed to provide relaxation from levy of surcharge to a taxpayer where the total income exceeds marginally or slightly above 50 lakh, 1 crore, 2 crore, 5 crore or 10 crore, as the case may be. Taxpayers includes individuals, HUF, AOP, BOI, artificial juridical person.

Thus, while computing surcharge, in case of taxpayers having total income of more than 50 lakh, marginal relief applies in such a manner that the net amount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income tax on total income of 50 lakh by more than the amount of income that exceeds 50 lakh.

Let's understand with an illustration.

Suppose, Mukesh is a salaried employee (age 40 years). His total income from salary for the year 2019-20 amount to 51 lakh. Let's find out if he will be liable to pay surcharge and will he get the benefit of margin relief under income tax?

Surcharge is an additional tax levied on the amount of income tax. In case of taxpayers, surcharge is levied @ 10% on the amount of income tax where the total income of the taxpayer exceeds 50 lakh. In this case, total income of Mukesh exceeds 50 lakh and hence he will be liable to pay surcharge. As mentioned above, marginal relief is available in cases where the total income is slightly above 50 lakh. Thus, Mukesh will be allowed the benefit.

The Computation of normal tax liability (i.e. liability without marginal relief) and tax liability under marginal relief (i.e. liability after marginal relief) will be as follows:

Computation of normal tax liability, i.e. liability without marginal relief
Tax liability for Mukesh under marginal relief, i.e. after marginal relief:

Tax liability under marginal relief, i.e. after marginal relief
Normal tax liability (i.e. without marginal relief) comes to 14,76,750 and tax liability under marginal relief comes to 14,12,500. It can be observed that tax liability under marginal relief is lower and, hence, Rs. 14,12,500 will be the applicable tax liability before cess. Total tax liability will be computed as follows:

Conclusion: Total applicable tax liability
In this case, surcharge paid by Mukesh will be 70,000 computed as below:

Surcharge paid in case of availing the benefit of marginal tax relief
