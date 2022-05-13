Is your wealth adviser independent? Sometimes, it isn’t easy to tell

MML is owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. (which in turn is owned by its policyholders, not publicly traded). It ranks No. 4 in assets among the top U.S. life and health insurers, according to AM Best Co., a credit-ratings firm specializing in insurance. And page 14 of a 29-page disclosure document made available to clients when they open a brokerage account states that some MML brokers may have incentives—at times including higher income—to sell MassMutual insurance products. Some brokers must meet minimum sales of MassMutual products to keep their jobs, the disclosure says, and such sales help them qualify for medical and retirement benefits. (At other times, brokers may have incentives to sell other insurers’ products, but not to keep their jobs and benefits.)

