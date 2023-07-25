Issue of tax notices has become predictable: Nirmala Sitharaman1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 01:20 AM IST
The minister said that the Modi administration has brought more certainty to tax payers
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that issue of tax notices and re-opening of past assessments in the case of high income earners where the department has information about their non-compliance, has become predictable and that there is no fishing expedition.
