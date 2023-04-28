Income Tax: IT department issues offline format of ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2023-24: Who is required to file?9 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 10:13 PM IST
The Income Tax Department has enabled excel utilities or offline versions of ITR 1 & 4 for the financial year (FY) 2022-23, or AY 2023-24.
The Income Tax Department has enabled excel utilities or offline versions of ITR 1 & 4 for the financial year (FY) 2022-23, or AY 2023-24. The software/utilities for preparing other ITRs / Forms for A.Y. 2023-24 will be enabled shortly, said IT Department through its Twitter handle.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×