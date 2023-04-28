Changes in new ITR forms

Vivek Jalan, Partner, Tax Connect Advisory, a multi-disciplinary tax consultancy firm said this year the Government has notified the ITRs much earlier than March itself and hence the taxpayers will get sufficient time to prepare for amendments in the returns. However, the returns can be filed only once the online format to file the same are available. This online format is called "ITR utility". Excel utility is one of the utilities. The Excel-based utility for filing ITR-1 Sahaj and ITR-4 Sugam for AY 2023-24 is available for download from the Income Tax Department's official website. These two ITRs are the simplest of ITRs and there is not much change in the same vis-a-vis last year and possibly the reason why the CBDT has chosen to make these utilities live. I am sure the others will follow suit soon.